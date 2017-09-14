Inside the 350,000-square-foot warehouse full of Harvey donations

Harvey donations

GARLAND, Texas -- A warehouse in Garland is nearly overflowing with North Texas' generosity.

Trusted World's temporary 350,000-square-foot warehouse is the epicenter of Hurricane Harvey donations from across Dallas-Fort Worth.

"It's been incredible to see the outpouring of support. Even the warehouse was donated," said Grant Kemp, board member of the Allen-based nonprofit.

Apex Tools owns the massive storage space and is charging its newest occupants a hefty dollar a month in rent. More than 2,000 pallets of non-perishables, clothing, and day-to-day supplies have been dropped off and are now being sorted.

"The donations came in fast. The generosity is amazing. Now we need help sorting," Kemp said.

Red Cross officials and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings asked the public to drop off their donations to Trusted World following Hurricane Harvey instead of taking them to shelters, where storage and resources would be overwhelmed.

Kemp says Trusted World's mission is to help facilitate donation storage and delivery for communities overwhelmed by disasters.

"That's really our expertise and that's what we're here to do," Kemp said.

As the days turn to weeks following Harvey's destruction, Kemp says the need in South Texas will only grow.

Right now he says Houston shelters tell him they need bleach and cleaning supplies.

"They're starting to clean up and there is a lot that goes into that," Kemp said.

Trusted World has been delivering donations to Dallas shelters and shelters in Houston for the last two weeks.

Kemp says any Harvey donations will only be used in South Texas, according to the donors' intent.

"That's our policy because we support other areas, but when people donate for Harvey, that's where their good will go," Kemp said.

Kemp says now the biggest need is for volunteers to keep helping sort and deliver donations. While the full warehouse is an overwhelming symbol of North Texas' compassion for its neighbors down south, an empty warehouse will represent all that love making it to families in Houston and along the coast.

If you'd like more information on how to volunteer you can go to Trusted World's website.

