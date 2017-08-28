WFAA
How to help Harvey evacuees

WFAA 9:29 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

Tropical Storm Harvey has impacted the lives of many in South East Texas after making landfall Friday evening.

The storm was classified as a Category 4 hurricane and the aftermath is leaving many without the necessary supplies they need.

Many Texans have asked what they can do to help in this time of need. Below is a running list of organizations that are looking for volunteers and collecting supplies.

MONETARY DONATIONS:

VOLUNTEERING:

SUPPLIES:

  • Trusted World is looking for the following supplies: New underwear and socks (all sizes), non-perishable food, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, wipes and formula
  • SPCA of Texas is looking for the following supplies: cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, large wire crates, toys, treats, pet beds, newspaper and gas gift cards. In-kind donations can be brought to the SPCA of Texas' Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas or the SPCA of Texas' Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney

BLOOD:

  • Carter BloodCare donations is looking for blood donations. Visit their website to find a location nearest to you.

SHELTER: 

  • AirBNB is providing an outlet for Harvey evacuees to find accommodation at no cost. If you or someone you know has a home or room they can offer up, please see their website for details. All service fees are waived for those affected by the disaster and checking in between August 23, 2017 and September 01, 2017.

Charity Navigator has listed tips on their website for donating in times of crisis. Charity101 is another online resource to verify the legitimacy of an organization. 

