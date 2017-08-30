Houston Texans leave Dallas to help with relief efforts

J.J. Watt (Photo: WFAA)

The Houston Texans loaded up buses and headed home.

"Houston, we are coming home and we are coming to help you,” said Texans Defensive End J.J. Watt.

Many of the players were uncertain what to expect when they arrived.

“It's a situation we aren't exactly sure what we are going to find," Watt said. "I know a couple of the guys with two feet of water in their home and other guys that are in evacuation zones and they have to move."

The Texans and Dallas Cowboys were scheduled to play Thursday night in a pre-season game so the team has been in Frisco practicing.

But Texans general manager Rick Smith said the team really wanted to go home and check on their loved ones.

"So when the opportunity arose today that we had a safe route to get home the decision was made to cancel the game and get out and get guys home,” Smith said.

Smith also said the team wasn't focused on the game and to make them play under these circumstances was unfair.

"It became increasingly more difficult from our perspective to ask those guys to go out there and play a football game,” Smith said.

Dallas Cowboys players said it was the right decision.

"It's great they can get home. Right now there is more important things than football,” said Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee.

The Texans said as soon as they checked on love

