Harvey forces Rockport family to evacuate to Dallas

DALLAS – As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way inland, all eyes are on the damage left in its wake.



With some 30,000 people taking refuge in Texas shelters, one family in Rockport made the journey to Dallas after losing everything, making it a long week for Suzanna Moroles.



“Yes, very busy,” she said, letting out a sigh. “What is today, I don’t even know what today is.”



Just before Harvey first made landfall, then a category 4 hurricane slamming into the Texas coast, Suzanna loaded her elderly parents into her car and headed north.



“It was a rocky start,” she said, describing the chaos of people fleeing the coast, and the massive amounts of traffic. “Then we got down the road, and what usually can take six hours, took 10 hours.”



The Dallas natives are taking refuge from the storm with Suzanna’s youngest daughter, Laura Patrick, married with two children in oak cliff.



“I went from being completely shocked to devastated,” Laura said. “They mean a lot to me, so I will do whatever it takes to help them.”



Born and raised in Rockport, Laura grew up playing at her grandparents’ home, where there’s lush gardens and even peacocks. It’s the same property where her beloved late uncle, renowned sculptor Jesus Moroles, had his famed studio. Also, ruined by the storm.



The home in Rockport, recently remodeled to accommodate her grandparents declining health, is now unrecognizable. Looking at images of the devastation is hard to stomach, Laura said.



“As a family, it’s gonna be a lot to rebuild and recover from this,” Laura said. “Just to see it in complete shambles, is unreal. I had no tears left.”



Her grandmother, Maria, is in a wheelchair and unable to walk on her own. Her grandfather, Jose, has early stages of dementia. Making the journey to Dallas a difficult one.



“I am very thankful that we’re safe. The displacement though, of my parents being elderly is very difficult for me,” Suzanna said, fighting back tears. “I can’t even imagine how they’re feeling. They definitely need all the help they can get. So we need all the support we can get.”



While the family waits for more family to arrive this week, they are thankful to be together.



“We’re just lucky they got out in time,” Laura said. “They’re safe here with us.”



If you would like to help the Moroles Family, a campaign fund has been established to help them rebuild.

