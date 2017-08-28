Harvey flooding forces Lufkin little league team to fly into Dallas

The Lufkin little league baseball team, which played for the Little League World Series championship over the weekend, arrived at DFW Airport Monday after its flight to Houston was canceled due to the severe flooding there.

Rising water levels have forced both Houston airports, George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby, to close indefinitely. Lufkin is roughly 145 miles from the Houston area. The trip from DFW to Lufkin will take the team just about an hour longer.



The Thundering 13, as the Lufkin team calls itself, won the United States championship before losing to Japan 12-2 Sunday in the Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport, PA.



Hurricane Harvey made landfall early Saturday before the Thundering 13 faced North Carolina with the winner set to advance to Sunday’s championship game. Lufkin trailed by five runs before mounting a huge comeback to win and advance to the title game.



Players and coaches said they wanted to win in order to give Texas something to smile about in the midst of the devastating storm.

Lufkin players said when they saw what was happening with #Harvey they just wanted to win to give Texas something to be happy about pic.twitter.com/h6XxTG7NJT — Sean Giggy (@sgiggyTV) August 28, 2017

