Harvey evacuees flown from Galveston to North Texas

GALVESTON - GALVESTON -- At 18,000 feet the crew of the 136th Airlift Wing are just beginning a mercy mission.

"Texans helping Texans like I said we're doing everything we can to help out," said Staff Sergeant Richie Franklin of the Texas Air National Guard.

Monday morning a C-130 loaded with troops and supplies left the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth en route to a small municipal airport in Galveston.

On the ground in Galveston, 161 people left homeless by Hurricane Harvey are waiting for a ride out of town and many are only bringing the clothes on their back. Most of the 161 people are from Dickerson, one of the hardest hit areas.

"It was really scary because water was right up to the door," said Grandmother Michelle Glayzer.

The Glayzer family left their home by boat soon after flood water from Hurricane Harvey entered their living room. Soon they'll leave the Gulf Coast and head to a shelter in Dallas.

Hurricane Harvey has proven to be devastating and unpredictable -- too unpredictable to establish shelters locally. Because of this, Houston city officials asked the national guard to help fly people out of town.

By mid afternoon, the military aircraft was loaded with families who are leaving with their lives but not much more.

"I can't believe this is happening -- I'm originally a Galvestonian and normally Galvestonians say "nuh uh' I'm not leaving this island, but I feel that it's in our best interest," Glayzer said.

On board was Michelle's Daughter Angela and her three children.

"I've never been on a plane before, this is my first plane ride," Michelle Glayzer said.

This plane ride wasn't a round trip, rather a one way ticket out of a harms way.

"It's hard because I don't know where we're going and just trying to go with what we barely have left -- it's really hard because I don't know what to expect when we get there."

By sunset the military plane touched down at Dallas- Love Field Airport and went to shelters in Dallas, they're safe but can only wonder if they'll see home again.

