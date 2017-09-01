Grassroots effort helps collect donations for Harvey flood survivors

A group called Helping Houston Task Force started a grassroots effort to collect donations for Houston area flood victims. (Photo: WFAA)

About 150 volunteers have been helping sort thousands of boxes. That team is loading six charter buses, two 18-wheelers, and six U-Hauls.

They are delivering the items to Prairie View, Texas, and the Houston area this weekend. They will also be picking up flood victims to bring to shelters in Dallas.

The group will continue loading the vehicles beginning at 8 a.m Saturday at 10847 Sanden Dr., Dallas.

