Frisco family holds out hope to find loved one missing in Harvey flooding

Jill Renick (Photo: WFAA)

Pam Eslinger is waiting for a call, a text, anything from her sister, Jill Renick. Pam lives in Frisco, but her mind is squarely on Houston and where she hopes her sister is alive.

Renick is a spa director for the Omni Houston Hotel. Pam says Jill and her dog came in to help with evacuations just as Hurricane Harvey was moving into the region.



"That's the just the person she is. That's what she would do," said Eslinger.



Jill was called to an emergency meeting at the Omni Sunday, two days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.



"She didn't make it to the meeting. She is the only employee who didn't make it to the meeting," Pam said.



Pam tells WFAA that staff checked the hotel room. Jill's pitbull, Sweat Pea, was still in the hotel room. Jill's car was still in the parking lot, but Jill was nowhere to be found.



Pam has been on the phone with anyone and everyone. She recalls a conversation with a co-worker with words this sister may never forget.



"I said, 'What do you mean you fear the worst?' What is the worst?' They said we fear the worst," she recalled.



Pam says the Omni had significant flooding. She says one elevator remains unchecked and under water. The concern is that her sister is in that elevator. Pam says she has had to play detective just to get some answers. She says she has pieced together that Pam may have been on her way down for that meeting in the elevator.



The Omni tells WFAA that Houston police are now handling the search. A representative with the Omni sent WFAA this statement:

"We regret to confirm that amid rapidly rising flood waters at the Omni Houston Hotel near the Galleria, our associate Jill Renick went missing and remains unaccounted for. When we determined Jill was missing, we immediately contacted emergency responders to request assistance in locating her. We also launched our own search of areas of the property we could still safely access despite the rising flood waters. The Houston Police Department is now handling the search efforts at the property. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our associate's family during this difficult time."

Pam still holds out hope. At this point, she just wants more information as to what happened. More importantly, she is hoping for a call or a text from Jill.



"I just want my sister. That's all I want," she said.

