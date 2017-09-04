Evacuees seeing hospitality, mulling new beginnings in Fort Worth

Willie Foster (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH - Willie Foster was able to snap a picture of his Port Arthur neighborhood before the water overtook his home.

"The water was just unreal, you could see that it was rising -- so it was time to move out," Foster said.

Foster’s ride out of harm's way came by C-130 as part of a mercy mission by the Texas Air National Guard. A fleet of military aircraft shuttled refugees from a municipal airport in Galveston to Dallas Love Field.

That was five days ago. On Monday, they were safe alongside 140 refugees inside the Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center in Fort Worth.

"The way we've been treated has been very good,” Foster said. “Fort Worth has opened their hearts to us. It was deeply appreciated.”

Monday, that kindness came in the form of haircuts.

"Today is haircut day, so we actually have about 10 barbers and beauticians coming in to provide a sense of confidence to the individuals that have been sheltering," said Krystal Smith of the American Red Cross

While the kids got haircuts, Fort Worth ISD representatives made the rounds enrolling displaced students into local schools. For the Fosters, it was the first sign that they may not be going back.

"She's talking about staying to relocate and several other people inside also said the same thing -- which is a new beginning,” he said.

The Foster family is among 37,000 people displaced since Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

A hurricane that caused so much damage that many families are facing a similar dilemma: start a new life in North Texas or return to the unknown.

