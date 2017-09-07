Dreamer killed rescuing Harvey victims

Jesus Guillen gathered the best pictures of his brother Alonso from a family album. It's not an easy job for a brother having to see the face he dearly misses. Those pictures will ultimately be displayed at the funeral set for Saturday.

"We cry and remember him...we're sad every day," Jesus said.

Alonso Guillen, 31, and his friend Tomas Carreon died rescuing people during Hurricane Harvey. Their boat hit a bridge and flipped. One other person who was on the boat survived. From their town of Lufkin news of their passing spread quickly.

"We were keeping our fingers crossed and prayed for days there," said Lance Hall who helped organize the hurricane relief efforts.

Alonso was also a DACA recipient and family says was on the path to citizenship. He came to the states when he was 14 years old. The family says he was a "dreamer" before he even got the designation. They said he had aspirations of opening up a restaurant and dance hall.

Guillen was a radio and dance hall DJ. He saw music as a way to connect.

"He was an amazing guy. He was so respectful," said Susana Encarnacion with Rodeo Disko where Guillen worked.

His parents do not speak English but pain and sorrow we can all understand. They cried as they described their 31-year-old son.

"We searched for him for five days," Jesus said.

For days teams searched in Spring, Texas for both men. The family tells us Alonso's father was drawn to one spot along the creek and prayed over it while search teams moved on. It was ultimately there his son was found said the family.

Tomas' funeral was held earlier this week and Alonso's is set for Saturday.

The families of both victims have set up funding pages to help with funeral costs.

