Crosby chemical plant at risk of fire, explosion

CROSBY, Texas – Homeland Security and the State of Texas are assisting Arkema with a "serious" situation at its plant in Crosby.

“In order to ensure the safety of our ride-out team, all personnel have been evacuated from the site at this time,” company officials stated in a press release.

Company officials say chemical refrigeration has been compromised due to high water.

“We are monitoring the temperature of each refrigeration container remotely. At this time, while we do not believe there is any imminent danger, the potential for a chemical reaction leading to a fire and/or explosion within the site confines is real.”

The Arkema site in Crosby has been shut-down since Friday in anticipation of the storm. The company says high water in the area is unusual, however.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are about 1,300 households and 3,800 people in a three-mile radius of Arkema. The plant’s chemical inventory includes acetone, benzoyl chloride, chlorodifluromethane, cumene, cumene hydroperpoxide, DI(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, ethybenzene, ethylene glycol, hydrochloric acid, mercury, methyl ethylketone, n-hexane, sodium hydroxide, sodium sulfate, sulfuric acid and butyl alcohol.

