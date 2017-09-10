Baby gives 'Hope' to Southeast Texas following Harvey

ORANGE, Texas - At just 13 days old, baby Hope Chimeno had her first encounter with 'Mother Nature.' Hope was rescued from her home in Orange as water was rising during Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30.

“Whenever we left, it had 2-3 in. to go before it was in the house. So, I left just [thinking we would] come back to a flooded house. We don’t have flood insurance," said Levi Chimeno.

The Chimenos were put on a boat thanks to the Cajun Navy: An unforgettable ride for the family of five.

“We were able to get into the boat. They were very patient with us. We had seven people total, along with seven animals.” Said Chimeno.

Baby Hope slept through the entire ride and never made a sound. When they arrived at the shelter, Hope caught the eye of another rescuer, Melissa Viator, who brought the family to her home in Lake Charles.

During that time, the Chimenos were approached by a Louisiana photographer, Noelle Mills.

Mills donated a photo session of the baby on the boat she was rescued on. Hope wore an appropriate message: “I survived Hurricane Harvey.”

The photos went viral on social media.

“His wife said, have you had newborn photos of the baby? I was like, 'No!' That was the last thing on my mind at the time," said Emily Chimeno.

The pictures are giving Southeast Texas “hope” after Harvey.

Thankfully, the Chimeno’s home was one of the few homes that was not flooded during Harvey.

