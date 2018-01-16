Hard Freeze Watch through tomorrow, but 70s on the way

Old Man Winter isn't leaving just yet! After a small bout of winter overnight, skies have cleared for your Tuesday.

Despite the sunshine, most areas won't make it above freezing today. Add the biting north wind and you have wind chills in the single digits and teens.

If you think it's cold now, it's getting even colder tonight. As our arctic high pressure settles in, temperatures will tank overnight with parts of North Texas dropping into the single digits -- that's the actual air temperature, not wind chill!

The downtown areas of Dallas-Fort Worth should stay in the teens. Lingering icy spots may continue for bridges, overpasses, less-traveled roads, and neighborhood roads since sub-freezing temperatures stick with us until Wednesday afternoon.

A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for Denton and Collin Counties tonight. Surrounding areas are also included, such as Weatherford, Decatur, Gainesville, Sherman, and Greenville. All counties shaded in blue (above) will drop to 10° or below. That's pipe-bursting weather!

Warm weather lovers, we got something for you too. After Wednesday, a very decent warming trend ensues. The 50s return Friday with the 70s (not kidding!!) back Saturday!

Our next cold front rolls through Sunday bringing with it a slight drop in temperatures and some scattered showers.

No winter weather. All rain this time around.

