Grab an umbrella! Scattered showers continue through end of week

Today:

Cloudy skies with patchy drizzle and spotty light rain off and on through this afternoon. Temperatures will remain very chilly with highs only in the upper 40’s. Scattered showers will continue overnight with near steady temperatures. Some patch fog is also possible through the morning hours.

Wednesday:

Warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 60s. Low end rain chances, about 20%, will continue through much of the day before tapering off during the evening.

Thursday:

A big warm up with brisk south winds of 15-20 mph will pushing highs into the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances should be less than 20%.

Friday:

The next cold front moves in early in the day and temperatures will fall into the 40s by afternoon. Scattered showers will continue with about a 40-50% coverage area wide

