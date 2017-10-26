Freeze Watch expected for North Texas this weekend

What a roller coaster ride we've been on with temperatures over the last several days!

From cool to warm, to cold, then hot, we've had it all. We're sitting at the top of the coaster Thursday with highs expected in the upper 80s. But put your hands up -- the biggest drop of the season is set to happen this weekend.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for most of North Texas for Saturday. Temperatures are expected to fall anywhere from 30° to 35° early Saturday morning. This would bring in an early frost and freeze to the area.

It's important to remember to cover your sensitive plants or bring them inside if possible. While the temperatures fall below freezing Saturday morning, the roller coaster doesn't stop there.

We'll be back to warmer than normal temperatures by Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

HALLOWEEN: Right now, it looks like a few scattered thunderstorms are possible, but we expect the little ghouls and goblins of North Texas to trick or treat without any problems.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the evening too, with low to mid 60s expected.

Tweets by wfaaweathertoo

© 2017 WFAA-TV