WFAA
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Watch
Close

Follow along: WFAA's crew in southeast Texas covering Harvey

David Goins reports from a flooded portion of Interstate 45 near downtown Houston.

WFAA 8:36 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

WFAA has a team of reporters and photojournalists in southeast Texas covering Tropical Storm Harvey.

Harvey has dumped staggering amounts of rain on the Greater Houston area Saturday and into Sunday, causing catastrophic flooding in Harris County.

Weather models indicate the storm will hover over the area well into this week. At least one person has died in the floods. A woman drowned in her car late Saturday night.

Read tweets from our crew who traveled to southeast Texas below or here

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories