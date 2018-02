Flooding has spurred evaucations in a Rockwall neighborhood. (Photo: Brian Titsworth / WFAA)

ROCKWALL - Flooding at Rockwall Lake has spurred the evacuation of homes in the 500 to 700 block of Lakeside Drive.

Rockwall firefighters are assisting residents during the evacuation.

Flooding spurred evacuations on Feb. 22, 2018 in a Rockwall County neighborhood. (Photo: Bryan Titsworth / WFAA)

Light rain is expected to continue to fall in the area throughout the night and pick up into a heavier fall Friday morning.

RELATED: More rain in forecast for Friday

© 2018 WFAA-TV