Flash flood watch issued for North Texas

Overall severe weather risk is low, but a few storms this evening and into tonight could have strong to damaging winds (50-60+ mph) along with some small hail.

Lingering storms will be around this morning northeast of DFW mainly for areas close to the Red River in northeastern Texas. Most places stay dry through the rest of Sunday morning.

This afternoon and into this evening (4 p.m.-7 p.m.) more T-storms are expected to develop west and northwest of DFW. These storms will move south this evening and into tonight. Best timing for DFW to see storms will be around 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Storms will keep moving south with southern parts of North Texas seeing storms likely after 10 p.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of North and East Texas from 7 p.m. Sunday through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This includes the following counties in North Texas: Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Montague, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise. In East Texas: Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Van Zandt counties.

Overall severe weather risk is low, but a few storms this evening and into tonight could have strong to damaging winds (50-60+ mph) along with some small hail. Heavy rain and lightning are likely with any thunderstorms, and that heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in spots.



By Monday morning some lingering showers and storms are possible, but widespread rain doesn’t look likely. Redevelopment of showers and storms is possible during the afternoon. It won’t rain all day long but most areas (70%) will see rain at some point on Monday.



Showers and storms are possible Tuesday and into Wednesday as well but coverage will decrease to 60% (Tuesday) and 40% (Wednesday). Heavy rain will still be possible for anyone that sees storms Monday through Wednesday. Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain could see some flooding early this week. Be careful if out and about and in low-lying areas if you live in spots that receive a good deal of rain over the next couple of days.



Because of a weak front that will move into North Texas, clouds, and rain, highs over the next few days will only be in the 80s! That’s about 10°-15° below normal for this point in the summer!

