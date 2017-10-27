First freeze of the season for many Saturday morning

After sprinkles and sleet pellets on Friday, North Texas braces for a dry but very cold start to the weekend!



Temperatures take a nosedive overnight. Much of North Texas could see their first freeze of the season with temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees.



A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northwestern parts of North Texas including Denton & Collin Counties until Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall anywhere from 30° to 35° early Saturday morning. Govern yourselves (and plants) accordingly! Protect that tender vegetation!

Despite Saturday's sunshine, North Texas keeps the chill all day long. Highs will only reach the upper 50s with a breeze. Bundle up again Saturday night because Old Man Winter isn't done with us yet!



Sunday morning will be another cold one in the 30s. However, Sunday will warm up quickly with highs back in the 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate the day with a light breeze.

While the temperatures fall below freezing Saturday morning, the roller coaster doesn't stop there.

We'll be back to warmer than normal temperatures by Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

HALLOWEEN: Right now, it looks like a few scattered thunderstorms are possible, but we expect the little ghouls and goblins of North Texas to trick or treat without any problems.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the evening too, with low to mid 60s expected.

