Evening Forecast Update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Immigration order strands travelers
-
Arrest made in Dallas Target attack
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Horrific charges against Baylor
-
FW police Policy
-
Demonstrators chant outside international terminal at DFW airport
-
North Texans react to ban on refugees
-
FALLOUT IN FORT WORTH AFTER BODYCAM RELEASE
-
Tornado Citation
-
VIDEO: Crowd erupts in cheers after woman held in custom is released
More Stories
-
All travelers released from DFW airport; Mayor…Jan 29, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
This is where lawmakers stand on Trump's immigration orderJan 29, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Some in GOP suggest immigration order was too hasty,…Jan 29, 2017, 3:51 p.m.