Evening Forecast Update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family leans on faith during loss
-
Autistic Community
-
Deanna Cook Settlement
-
Murder suspects captured after chase
-
Teacher's Struggle
-
Ezekiel Elliott OK after minor car accdient
-
Cowboys Win Calm Tiny Fan
-
Suspect caught in murder of Balch Springs dad
-
Open office concept trend
-
PROSPER MOM SHARES LIFESAVING ADVICE
More Stories
-
Wylie piano teacher accused of sexually assaulting kidsJan 12, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
-
Bring your poncho to the tailgate: A rainy weekend…Jan 12, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
New suspect photos released in FW church vandalism caseJan 12, 2017, 5:45 p.m.