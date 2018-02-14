Enjoy the warmer temps while they last!

Your Valentine's Day starts out foggy and cloudy across North Texas. Clouds and especially fog will thin heading through the day. By this afternoon, areas from Fort Worth to the west have the best chance at some sunshine with highs getting into the 70s. From Dallas and to the east, more clouds than sunshine are likely, but temps should still be above normal in the 60s.

While fog and patchy drizzle is possible this morning, any actual showers will stay across East Texas. So your Valentine's Day plans should be just fine!

Tomorrow will be even warmer across North Texas. With a little more sunshine, highs will touch 80° or above from DFW to the west! The record high at DFW tomorrow is 83° set in 2005. Don't think DFW will get there, but could be pretty close!

Enjoy the warm temps though, because another big cool-down arrives on Friday. A cold front will sweep through North Texas Friday morning bringing breezy and chilly conditions back to the area. Temps on Friday will only be in the 50s. About 25° to 35° cooler than on Thursday!

We stay mainly dry until Friday night into Saturday when a good chance for showers returns to North Texas. It'll be a chilly rain, but "warm" enough that we aren't worried about any wintry weather. Rain chances are best Saturday morning, tapering off into Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks dry, but cool. Lows around 40° and highs in the upper 50s.

