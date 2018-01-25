Elevated fire danger in effect for Thursday

Warm temperatures and south winds gusting to near 30 mph will make for an elevated to near critical fire threat through this afternoon. Vegetation is very dry and humidity levels will remain low.
There is also the threat for dry lightning strikes as isolated t-storms may develop through late tonight. This will add to the risk of fire starts.
Please use extreme caution if handling open flames and avoid unnecessary outdoor burning.
