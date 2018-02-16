Cooler temps have arrived, widespread rain returns soon 🌧

Near record temps and highs in the 80s yesterday are long gone! A cold front continues to make steady progress through North Texas, and everyone will be much cooler than yesterday. In fact, afternoon temps will be around 25° to 35° cooler than yesterday!

Temps will fall or hold steady throughout the day with temps in the afternoon ranging from the 40s to the 50s. Winds will also be breezy out of the north with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible.

As far as rain today, some passing showers are possible mainly from DFW to the north this afternoon. Rain would come in the form of light showers, but most places stay dry. Temps will be chilly this evening, and can't rule out a passing shower. However, Friday evening plans for the most part will be just fine.

Late tonight widespread rain will start to move across North Texas. This will occur after midnight with showers moving from west to east across the area into Saturday morning.

Widespread showers will be around to start Saturday morning, but should quickly move off to the east and northeast. Rain coverage will decrease through the morning, and most places should be dry by Saturday afternoon. Rain will not be overly heavy. Mostly in the form of light to moderate showers. Rain totals of around 1/2 inch are possible with lower or higher amounts here or there.

Sunday will be warmer as high temps will be back in the 60s. Widespread rain is not likely, but some scattered showers are possible during the day.

Looking ahead to next week, temps will be up and down a bit but mostly above normal. An active pattern will continue with almost daily rain chances. Some days will feature better chances than others. As of now, best chance for the upcoming week looks to be Tuesday.

