Cold, snowy winter predicted for North Texas; Do you believe it?

Remember the icemaggedon storm of 2013 that left all of North Texas covered in a wintry gridlock?

If you believe the 2018 Old Farmer’s Almanac, founded in 1792, we could be in for the sequel.

The Almanac, which claims an accuracy rate close to 80 percent, predicts a cold and snowy winter, with the coldest weather in Texas running from “late November into early December” and the “snowiest periods in late December and early to mid-February.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac weather map for the winter of 2017-18 predicts cold and snowy weather in December through mid-February. (The Old Farmer’s Almanac)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, the agency that comes up with long-range weather outlooks, is predicting almost the opposite.

Its winter outlook is currently calling for a warmer than normal winter with less than normal precipitation. The long-range weather forecasts for winter have changed over the last couple of months, said state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon.

“Originally, a few months ago we thought an El Niño might develop,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “Possibly the Farmer’s Almanac was looking at that at print time and conditions have changed since then. Of course, no one knows their methodology. It’s a secret.”

When an El Niño develops off the Pacific Coast, Texas tends to have cooler and wetter winters than normal. When its sister weather pattern, a La Niña, forms Texas tends to have warmer, drier winters.

“There’s a definite possibility that we might have a La Niña — or something close it — develop this winter,” Nielsen-Gammon said.

Of course, the Super Bowl storm of 2011 came in what was otherwise a warm winter.

