Cold front will bring temps into the 80s in North Texas this week

North Texas has two main ways to get rain over the summer: Northwesterly flow (which can bring cold fronts) and the development of a tropical system.

We actually have the potential for both in the next five days!

First, a cold front is making its way into North Texas overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could make for a wet morning commute.

Additional thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon as our front stalls across North Texas. The severe weather threat is low, but any storm could be capable of gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

This front not only brings rain chances, but it brings a break from the heat! High temperatures will remain below normal over the next several days. North Texas should expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On the heels of our cold front, all eyes are on the tropics. The remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Harvey are trying to make a comeback this weekend. As this disturbance moves from the Yucatan Peninsula to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, our current computer models bring Harvey into Texas.

Though much uncertainty surrounds this forecast, heavy rain and dangerous flooding may come to fruition for parts of Central and Southeast Texas. All of this mess could graze the southeastern parts of North Texas Saturday and Sunday.

Since Harvey is still just a cluster of thunderstorms, this forecast will be very fluid and will likely change over the next several days. Stay tuned!

Harvey again? Yep. Remnants of Harvey trying to make a comeback...bad news for TX. Flooding rains...but still much uncertainty w/ forecast. pic.twitter.com/fQMfxeqQEh — Colleen Coyle (@ColleenWeather) August 22, 2017

