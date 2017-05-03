Cold front moves storms into DFW today

Forecast for May 3, 2017

Another cold front is moving through North Texas on Wednesday and is expected to bring strong to severe storms late in the morning through the afternoon.

The storms could bring large hail and damaging winds over 60 mph. There is a low tornado threat.

According to Meteorologist Steve McCauley, Dallas-Fort Worth is on the edge of the severe weather threat, but southeast areas will see the intensity of the storms.

Scattered showers will develop mid to late morning and head southeast. Storms are expected to clear DFW by 2:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Greg Fields has the latest information:

Go here if you can't see the video.

© 2017 WFAA-TV