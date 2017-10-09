Cold front heads to North Texas Tuesday

It's finally...Fall, y'all! At least for a couple days!

A cold front is working its way through North Texas tonight. It brings with it some rain, cooler temperatures, and a brisk north wind! You'll certainly feel a difference by Tuesday morning.

Lows will drop into the 50s in the immediate DFW area. Before then, scattered showers and storms are possible overnight. The majority of the area will not see rain, but storms that do pop up could produce some gusty winds and small hail. Don't be surprised to hear some rumbles of thunder in the middle of the night!

All storms are expected to be brief and end by sunrise. Mostly sunny skies will prevail the rest of Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, it will feel very fall-like due to our 25-30° temperature drop and gusty north wind. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s!

North Texas is graced with one more "fall-like" day Wednesday before temperatures warm back to the 80s for the rest of the week.

© 2017 WFAA-TV