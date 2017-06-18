Cold front ahead, scattered showers possible

A cold front will move across the Red River and into Texas after midnight and will slowly drift into DFW around daybreak. This brings the chance for scattered showers and storms overnight and into Monday morning.

Severe risk is greater to the east of DFW, and it’s a rather low risk overall. Damaging wind gusts and hail to the size of quarters will be the primary risks with the strongest storms in the 3 a.m. - 5 a.m. time frame. We can also expect localized heavy rain.

There will be scattered showers and storms around for the morning commute, and that could slow things down. If the timing of the front hangs around the I-20 corridor like it’s expected to tomorrow morning, there could be some troubles for commuters. We are not expecting severe storms for commuters.

