City of Port Aransas orders mandatory evacuation

The City of Port Aransas has issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

The evacuation was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday and urges the city to take action and immediately evacuate.

Failure to obey the order may result in criminal penalties.

The mayor of the city says the emergency management plan has been activated.

Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement Thursday asking Texans in the path of the storm to stay prudent:

“As Texas prepares for the potential impact in the Gulf Coast region from [Hurricane] Harvey, I urge all Texans in the path of the storm to heed warnings from local officials, know your evacuation route, and avoid all high water areas," the statement reads.

"This is a serious storm, with strong winds and what forecasters have predicted will potentially be a historic amount of rainfall that will significantly raise the risk of serious and life-threatening flooding. I have great confidence in our state’s first responders, who stand ready to assist those affected. And I ask that you join Heidi and me in keeping all of those in the path of this storm in your thoughts and prayers.”

