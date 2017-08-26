RICHMOND: Area along Grand Parkway hit with possible tornado damage

Residents in the area of Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway are surveying storm damage Saturday morning after a possible tornado overnight.

Roof repairs have already begun on some homes including one that had a living room ceiling cave in.

The family said that at about 2 a.m. they heard a strong noise and felt their house shake. They say the home felt like it was lifted off its foundation.

Then a few minutes later, the roof collapsed in the living room and the kitchen scattering insulation foam all over the floor.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and now neighbors are coming together to help each other out with the damage cleanup.

Heart breaking for this family. Bought home a year ago. Now victims of tornado. Just look at that damage.

