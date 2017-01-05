Chance of snow in North Texas Thursday night, Friday

Arctic air has returned to North Texas and will be sticking around through the weekend. With very cold air in place, a passing disturbance will bring a chance for snow to parts of North Texas Thursday night into Friday.

Accumulating snow is unlikely for most, but some light accumulation (less than 1 inch) is possible along the Red River and far northern areas of North Texas late Thursday night into Friday. This is where travel problems may occur. Bridges and overpasses could become slick as well as some secondary roads.





Farther south including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, some passing flurries are possible during the day on Friday.

Southwest Airlines has issued an alert to say some flights may be delayed or canceled going in and out of Amarillo, Dallas, Little Rock, Lubbock, Memphis and Oklahoma City.

American Airlines also issued a similar alert for people flying in and out of Dallas/Fort Worth, Lawton, Little Rock, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Texarkana, and Wichita Falls.

Very cold temps, but dry weather will be around through the weekend. Warmer temps make a return next week with 60s for highs by next Monday!

WFAA weather forecast over next couple of days

% INLINE %

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon. Staying cold. Winds: N 10-15. High: 42.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold. Some light snow possible mainly north near the Red River. Winds: N 10-15. Low: 26.

FRIDAY: Flurries possible in DFW (30%). Light accumulation possible near the Red River. Mostly cloudy and very cold. Winds: NE 10. High: 32.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning clear and bitterly cold. Winds: N 5-10. Low 21.

SATURDAY: Sun returns, but staying very cold. Winds N 5-10. High 39.

Copyright 2016 WFAA