Catch any rain Saturday morning? Here's what to expect the rest of the weekend

WFAA 12:42 PM. CST January 27, 2018

The clouds were still hanging around North Texas on Saturday afternoon, but most of the rain —what little there was — had cleared out of the area.

Most of Dallas-Fort Worth received less than 0.05 inches of rain. DeSoto topped the area with 0.37 inches, while Terrell received 0.27 inches and Mesquite got 0.24 inches.

Sunshine was expected later Saturday and was already peeking through the clouds on the western side of the Metroplex. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s.

 

The chilly weather is expected to return Saturday night with lows in the 30s across most of North Texas, but the warmer weather should be back Sunday.

After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s.

