Catch any rain Saturday morning? Here's what to expect the rest of the weekend

The clouds were still hanging around North Texas on Saturday afternoon, but most of the rain —what little there was — had cleared out of the area.

Most of Dallas-Fort Worth received less than 0.05 inches of rain. DeSoto topped the area with 0.37 inches, while Terrell received 0.27 inches and Mesquite got 0.24 inches.

Sunshine was expected later Saturday and was already peeking through the clouds on the western side of the Metroplex. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s.

Not a drought buster, but we'll take whatever we can get! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/z6VAdKDIbT — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) January 27, 2018

The chilly weather is expected to return Saturday night with lows in the 30s across most of North Texas, but the warmer weather should be back Sunday.

After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s.

If you've missed the chilly temps, they return tonight! Plenty of sunshine tomorrow will warm temps into the 60s. Nice end to the weekend! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/rqrDLBA74C — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) January 27, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV