Burn ban in effect Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a mandatory burn ban Wednesday due to windy, warm and dry conditions.

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Gusty south to southwesterly winds, above-normal temperatures and some humidity today will all contribute to critical fire weather conditions Northwest of Comanche to Fort Worth.

Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

The NWS says due to these conditions fire may start abruptly and will spread fast. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Avoid all outside burning and welding for the duration of the ban and do not toss lit cigarette butts outside or out the car.

Don’t park cars in grassy fields or near dry grass. The exhaust from the car can quickly start a fire. Also, make sure tow chains aren’t dragging! May seem like an uncommon issue, but surprisingly it isn’t!

