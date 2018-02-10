Bundle up: Freezing temps expected, sleet possible for North Texas

The cold front is here! It will be cold the rest of the weekend across North Texas. Stay warm!

Saturday

Breezy and chilly for all of North Texas during the day. Temps are chilly, but above freezing for most, so freezing drizzle is unlikely. The exception is areas closer to the Red River, where some spotty freezing drizzle is possible before drier air moves in later this morning. Temps on Saturday afternoon will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s for most. Temps may hover at or around freezing for western and northern North Texas this afternoon. This afternoon will be mainly dry as well. We will stay cloudy, but any showers or drizzle looks to be across East Texas.

Saturday night

First part of the night will start out just plain cold. If your temps aren't already below freezing, they will drop below freezing as we head into the overnight hours. After midnight, a passing disturbance will approach North Texas from the southwest. This could cause some showers to form first across southwestern North Texas (Comanche, Stephenville and Granbury). With temps below freezing, sleet or freezing rain would be the main precipitation type. This is why this area of North Texas is under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Sunday. A light glaze of ice or light ice amounts are possible in this area by Sunday morning.

Sunday Morning

Passing sleet or freezing rain showers (if they are out there) will spread north and east across the rest of North Texas, including DFW. These showers could create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses, but widespread travel problems are not likely. The most likely area to have travel problems is the area under the Winter Weather Advisory. Regardless of any precipitation, it will be cold to start Sunday. Temps will be below freezing for everyone with most places in the 20s.

Sunday Afternoon

Temps will warm above freezing by midday into the afternoon, but we will stay cold all day. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Any lingering showers will be mainly showers because of temps warming above freezing. There could be some spotty sleet, but not enough to cause problems. Any showers will move east into East Texas by the mid-afternoon into evening.

The forecast is a complicated one for the remainder of the weekend, so don't just tune out the forecast after reading this! Winter Weather Advisory could be expanded or trimmed depending on the cold air and this upcoming disturbance. We'll keep you informed!

