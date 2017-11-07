WFAA
Close

Brrr! Temps won't leave the 40s on rainy Wednesday

November 7, 2017

Colleen Coyle, WFAA 12:59 PM. CST November 07, 2017

After record-breaking high temperatures this past weekend, fall has finally decided to make an appearance!

The middle of the week comes with a big temperatures plunge and widespread showers. A blanket of clouds will stay draped over North Texas tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s.

Rain holds off until daybreak Wednesday. After the sun rises, on and off showers will spread over North Texas. Skies will stay cloudy with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees!

Throughout the day, North Texas could pick up about 1/2" of rain with higher amounts south of DFW. This comes as great news since our last good soaking was back on Oct. 22. Since then, North Texas has stayed fairly dry with below normal rainfall for the year now. 

Showers taper off after sunset and we'll welcome the sun back on Thursday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories