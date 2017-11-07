Brrr! Temps won't leave the 40s on rainy Wednesday

After record-breaking high temperatures this past weekend, fall has finally decided to make an appearance!

The middle of the week comes with a big temperatures plunge and widespread showers. A blanket of clouds will stay draped over North Texas tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s.

Rain holds off until daybreak Wednesday. After the sun rises, on and off showers will spread over North Texas. Skies will stay cloudy with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees!

Throughout the day, North Texas could pick up about 1/2" of rain with higher amounts south of DFW. This comes as great news since our last good soaking was back on Oct. 22. Since then, North Texas has stayed fairly dry with below normal rainfall for the year now.

Showers taper off after sunset and we'll welcome the sun back on Thursday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV