Bring your poncho to the tailgate: A rainy weekend in North Texas

Rainfall forecast this weekend in North Texas (Photo: WFAA)

North Texas will dodge the wintry weather with this weekend’s storm system, but it will NOT dodge the rain! Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Friday

The last morning commute before the weekend! It’ll be a cloudy start to the day with a very small chance for a sprinkle, shower or some patchy drizzle. I do NOT expect the weather to slow you down getting where you need to be Friday morning. Through the day, rain chances will slowly go up.

If you have outdoor plans Friday afternoon and evening, keep an umbrella on standby, but don’t plan on using it constantly. We’ll see about a 40 percent coverage of scattered light rain develop across DFW and areas to the northwest. It will by no means be a washout, but there will be occasional showers.

Rain chances this weekend (Photo: WFAA)

Saturday

It’s looking increasingly likely MOST of Saturday will be a dry, cloudy day. The best chance for scattered showers will be west and north of DFW. That doesn’t mean DFW is completely in the clear…. there’s still a 30 percent chance for a shower or storm. But overall, this will be the calm day before the main event of showers and storms arrives Sunday.

Rain and storm timeline in North Texas this weekend (Photo: WFAA)

Sunday

One word: COWBOYS!!! I have great news for tailgaters and fans heading out for some fun before the game. Sunday morning brings about a 30 percent shot for a few light showers and most in DFW will just be cloudy and warm Sunday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances start increasing in the afternoon just before kickoff time at 3:40 p.m., so tailgaters need to go ahead and plan on bringing some raingear with them. They’ll likely use it before heading into the comfort of the indoor stadium.

Cowboys playoff game tailgate forecast (Photo: WFAA)

Severe weather is NOT expected in the afternoon, but it is possible later in the evening. Getting home from the game Sunday night could be a bit of a mess, with rain more likely after 7 p.m.

Let’s talk more about the evening and overnight:

As the main energy of the system starts to eject northeast of DFW, rain chances go WAY up Sunday evening into Monday. The severe storm risk is very low. It really involves a small chance to see a few strong wind gusts as a line of rain and storms pushes into the Dallas Fort Worth Area sometime after 10 p.m. It’s still a little early to completely nail the timing, so stay tuned on that. Either way, this is when rain will be its heaviest over the weekend. We expect a widespread 1-2 inch rainfall with isolated higher totals from Friday-Monday. The bulk of that, again, falling Sunday night and Monday. Widespread flash flooding is NOT expected to be an issue with this event. There could be a few areas that see localized flooding if storms start training over the same spots.

Monday

There is now more agreement the front may stall out over North Texas and bring the heavy rain potential back into the picture for Monday. If this is the case, we may have to up our rainfall forecast to widespread 2-3 inch amounts. Again, there’s still a lot of questions we need to answer before that happens.

So, either way, pack the rain gear with you this weekend because you’ll occasionally need it! This is a forecast worth checking back on since there is at least a low risk for strong to severe storms and even isolated flooding.

And don’t let a rainy forecast bum you out... We need the rain! The latest drought monitor shows much of North Texas in moderate or even severe drought!

Drought monitor in North Texas (Photo: WFAA)

