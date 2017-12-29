Arctic front arrives this weekend; wintry weather possible Sunday

One thing is certain -- it'll get a lot colder this weekend.

It's been chilly recently, but another blast of arctic air arrives this weekend, bringing the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this winter.

Saturday will start out chilly, but temperatures will be well above freezing. During the day on Saturday, light rain or drizzle is possible, but temperatures will be too warm for any frozen precipitation.

The numbers will start to fall Saturday evening and into Saturday night, and will drop right at freezing or below-freezing for areas west and north of Dallas-Fort Worth by the evening into the night.

Saturday: Any precip we see remains liquid as a cold rain or drizzle. Sunday: Temps fall to below freezing especially by PM. NOT icemageddon. NOT a major winter storm, but light ice amounts possible from DFW to the north and west that could cause hazardous travel. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/kOFrJ2XoIe — WFAA-TV Weather (@wfaaweathertoo) December 29, 2017

By Sunday morning, below-freezing temperatures are likely across DFW and to the north and west. Freezing temps are likely for all of North Texas by early afternoon on Sunday.

Drizzle will still be possible even as temperatures fall to at or below freezing Saturday night into Sunday. This will give a chance for light ice accumulations across North Texas. For most of the area (including DFW), the best chance for icy conditions is from Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon.

It's earlier for far western/northwestern parts of North Texas, and later for far southern/southeastern parts of North Texas. A transition to light snow is possible as well across western North Texas before any precipitation comes to an end. If this occurs, any snow amounts would be light.

Since drizzle looks most likely, significant ice accumulations are not likely. This does not have the makings of a major winter storm, "Icemaggedon," etc. But even small amounts of icing can cause hazardous travel problems. Icy bridges and overpasses are certainly possible during the day on Sunday. Icy roadways are more uncertain, but definitely possible in DFW and to the north and west on Sunday.

Any wintry precipitation will come to a close as we head into Sunday evening, which means no precipitation will be falling from the sky for New Year's Eve celebrations. However, icy roads could still be a problem.

Temperatures will also be very cold. As you ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens or even single digits.

Bottom Line:

It will be very cold for New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Some light accumulations of ice are possible Saturday night and during the day on Sunday.

Hazardous travel for parts of North Texas is possible in areas that see ice.

Dry and cold weather is expected for next week.

© 2017 WFAA-TV