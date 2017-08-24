WFAA
Airlines issue travel advisories for coastal cities ahead of hurricane

Red Cross preparing for Hurricane Harvey

WFAA 12:33 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, both based in North Texas, have issued travel warnings for those heading to cities along the Texas coast as Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall this weekend.

American Airlines issued its alert Wednesday for travelers going to, through, or from:

  • Austin
  • Beaumont / Port Arthur
  • Brownsville
  • College Station
  • Corpus Christi
  • Houston
  • McAllen / Mission
  • San Antonio
  • Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Airlines issued its alert Thursday for travelers heading to, through, or from:

  • Austin
  • Corpus Christi
  • Houston
  • Harlingen
  • San Antonio

Both airlines are allowing travelers to re-book their trips. Head to their websites for more information.

