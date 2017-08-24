Airlines issue travel advisories for coastal cities ahead of hurricane

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, both based in North Texas, have issued travel warnings for those heading to cities along the Texas coast as Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall this weekend.
American Airlines issued its alert Wednesday for travelers going to, through, or from:
- Austin
- Beaumont / Port Arthur
- Brownsville
- College Station
- Corpus Christi
- Houston
- McAllen / Mission
- San Antonio
- Lake Charles, Louisiana
Southwest Airlines issued its alert Thursday for travelers heading to, through, or from:
- Austin
- Corpus Christi
- Houston
- Harlingen
- San Antonio
Both airlines are allowing travelers to re-book their trips. Head to their websites for more information.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs