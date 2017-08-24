Airlines issue travel advisories for coastal cities ahead of hurricane

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, both based in North Texas, have issued travel warnings for those heading to cities along the Texas coast as Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall this weekend.

American Airlines issued its alert Wednesday for travelers going to, through, or from:

Austin

Beaumont / Port Arthur

Brownsville

College Station

Corpus Christi

Houston

McAllen / Mission

San Antonio

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Airlines issued its alert Thursday for travelers heading to, through, or from:

Austin

Corpus Christi

Houston

Harlingen

San Antonio

Both airlines are allowing travelers to re-book their trips. Head to their websites for more information.

