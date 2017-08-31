WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
54
Dallas, TX
Dallas Weather Summary: 54 degrees
Menu
WFAA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigates
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radars
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane Central
Live Weather Channel
MyOwnRadar
WeatherMinds
Traffic
Driving Smart
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
College
Cowboys
High School Sports
Mavericks
MLB
NBA
Rangers
Scholar Athlete
Stars
The Game Plan
Shows
GMT
TV Listings
Features
7/7 A City Moves Forward
Arts
Charlie Foxtrot
Consumer
Community First
Contests
Crime
DIY
Education
Food
Magnify Money
Oscars
Project Green
Texas
Texas Lottery Results
Verify
Vote Now
Ways to Save
Wednesday's Child
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Connect with Us
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Share
© 2018 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Go With The Pros
In Episode 11, the pros give us tips to avoid electrical issues in our homes.
Related Videos
Pizza Hut Releases New Version of Pizza-Ordering Sneaker
BUZZ60
Limited Edition Banksy Expected to Sell for Around $276K at Auction
BUZZ60
'Mansplain' and Hundreds of Other Words Added to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary
BUZZ60
New Tech Could Help Cars See Around Corners & Rescuers See Through Walls
BUZZ60
Amazon May Soon Offer Checking Accounts
BUZZ60
Could a More Affordable MacBook Air Be On the Horizon?
BUZZ60
China's Out-of-Control Space Station May Hit Earth This Month
BUZZ60
Oscar Fashions That Transcend the Red Carpet to Your Closet
BUZZ60
Report: Millennials are Most Likely To Fall Victim to a Financial Scam
BUZZ60
127-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Chick That Lived During The Age of The Dinosaurs Sheds Light on The Evolution of Birds
BUZZ60
Meghan Markle To Be Baptized at Kensington Palace: Report
BUZZ60
Have You Been Storing Your Wine The Wrong Way?
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.