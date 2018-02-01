The westbound side of LBJ Freeway by Skillman St. has reopened after a fatal pedestrian accident shutdown the road for hours.

Dallas PD say a woman was on Skillman St. trying to cross to the other side. She attempted to get out of the way from other incoming cars when she fell over the wall onto the freeway.

Before the pedestrian could get up, she was hit by an 18-wheeler that did not stop. She was hit by a second car which did stop.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate at this time.

DELAYS: An absolute mess along WB LBJ right now. Traffic practically at a standstill from Skillman to Miller after a deadly pedestrian crash. Get off at Plano and use Forest to re-connect. #iamup pic.twitter.com/sgVdzS8DjS — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) February 1, 2018

Details on this incident are developing, stay with WFAA for more details.

© 2018 WFAA-TV