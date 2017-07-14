Dramatic video: Train drags SUV with 2 injured people inside

A man and a woman were rescued from their vehicle after it was dragged by a train in La Marque overnight.

LA MARQUE, Texas – A La Marque police officer's bodycam was rolling when a train dragged a pinned SUV with two injured people trapped inside.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 3 near Main Street.

Police said it appears the driver went under the crossing barricades and struck the stopped train. A La Marque officer arrived and called for Life Flight for the man and woman inside the SUV. But the train suddenly took off, dragging the SUV with it.

The panicked police officer's bodycam was rolling as he chased after the train.

WATCH: Bodycam captures dramatic video of train dragging SUV

A fire truck was able to alert the train conductor to stop.

The people inside the vehicle were flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Man, woman rescued after vehicle got stuck under, was dragged by train in #LaMarque. Cops not ruling out alcohol as factor of crash #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/K7FX3GECwx — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 14, 2017

They added there were no signs the vehicle hit its brakes before hitting the train.

Trying to get SUV out from under train is challenging. #LaMarque intersection of Main/Hwy 3 still blocked. 2 people hospitalized. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/xoOSxGhSeT — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 14, 2017

