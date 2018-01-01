Two fatal crashes reported in Dallas

The scene of a crash on LBJ Freeway

Two different fatal crashes were reported early Monday morning in Dallas.

INTERSTATE 35

At about 12:30 a.m., police say a man driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was going the wrong way on Interstate 35 when he crashed into a 2012 Ford Expedition being driven by a 34-year-old man.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital where he died.

Neither have been identified.

LBJ FREEWAY

Just before 5:30 a.m., police say a man was driving a 1993 red Toyota Corolla east on LBJ Freeway between Hillcrest and Coit Roads when he crashed into the median wall.

The driver got out and was standing by his vehicle when a Good Samaritan and an off-duty Garland fireman stopped to help him.

The Good Samaritan got into the Toyota to find the driver's cell phone before a man driving a Chevy Malibu ran into the Toyota and its driver, who was still standing in the shoulder lane.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital with a broken arm and head lacerations.

The driver of the Malibu was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He may face a charge of criminal negligent homicide.

The off-duty fireman wasn't injured.

