Traffic Alert: Eastbound SH 114 ramp to U.S. 183 blocked WFAA 9:29 AM. CST January 06, 2017 An overturned semi truck is blocking the ramp from eastbound SH 114 to U.S. 183 in Irving. All lanes in the area are closed.
