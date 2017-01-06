WFAA
Close

Traffic Alert: Eastbound SH 114 ramp to U.S. 183 blocked

WFAA 9:29 AM. CST January 06, 2017

An overturned semi truck is blocking the ramp from eastbound SH 114 to U.S. 183 in Irving.

All lanes in the area are closed.

WFAA Traffic info

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories