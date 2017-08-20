A sinkhole in Haltom City is forcing authorities to shut down a portion of the IH820 service road.

The sinkhole is on the westbound service road of the highway between Denton Highway and Haltom Road.

Robert Hinkle with North Tarrant Express says they first noticed a dip in the road that rapidly developed into a small pavement failure.

Hinkle says NTE is currently working on a traffic control plan because repairs will take a couple of days to.

NTE plans on having an excavation crew out at the scene on Monday to assess the size and cause for the sinkhole.

For now, a detour will be set up to redirect school traffic to and from nearby Haltom High School. Specific detour instructions will be tweeted from the NTE Twitter account.

