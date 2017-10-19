I-35E reopens after fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Parts of Interstate 35 were closed in different areas of North Texas Thursday morning.

Northbound lanes of I-35E were closed at S Loop 288 / Dallas Drive in Denton due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

#Denton: Backup starting to build on NB 35E from closure @ Dallas Dr. Stopped traffic to Mayhill #iamup@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/KS0qzLbrUj — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) October 19, 2017

Police say they got a call at about 1:30 a.m. about a woman laying in a lane of the interstate.

Officers believe she was walking in or crossing the left lane of traffic when she was hit by an 18-wheeler truck. She died at the scene.

The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with police.

The woman hasn't been identified.

In Fort Worth, southbound lanes of I-35W were closed at Western Center Boulevard, just before North Loop 820, due to construction. Drivers were forced to take Blue Mound.

#FortWorth: All SB lanes of 35W are CLOSED before N Lp 820 for road work. Traffic forced to Blue Mound@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/wyon1IRRbB — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) October 19, 2017

It appeared the construction was clearing at about 6:45 a.m., but delays were to be expected for a short time.

