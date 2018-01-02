I-30 ramp closed in East Dallas after icy patch causes wrecks

An icy patch of road is causing issues for drivers in East Dallas.

An apartment complex near the intersection of I-30 and Ferguson Road reportedly left sprinklers on overnight, which caused freezing water to pool on the road.

Two separate crashes have been reported. The westbound ramp onto I-30 is currently closed.

I-30 wb on ramp @ Ferguson now closed after a 2nd accident in this intersection. pic.twitter.com/4un1wEfIGK — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 2, 2018

Drivers should be careful in that area.

