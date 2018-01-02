WFAA
I-30 ramp closed in East Dallas after icy patch causes wrecks

Icy patch of road in East Dallas

WFAA 7:22 AM. CST January 02, 2018

An icy patch of road is causing issues for drivers in East Dallas.

An apartment complex near the intersection of I-30 and Ferguson Road reportedly left sprinklers on overnight, which caused freezing water to pool on the road.

Two separate crashes have been reported. The westbound ramp onto I-30 is currently closed.

Drivers should be careful in that area.

