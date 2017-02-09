McKinney presents solutions for U.S. 380 traffic

McKINNEY -- Despite recent projects to widen the highway in recent years, growth and congestion have caught up on U.S. Highway 380 in Collin County.

The roadway cannot be widened any further, so the City of McKinney is considering new ideas to help keep pace with the bustling population and travel along that stretch.

An informational meeting will be held at McKinney City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to present some of those ideas, including a few different proposals for a 380 bypass. Some of the preliminary maps and plans were presented to the city council last month.

Randy Davis has owned Randy’s Firewood along U.S. 380 in McKinney for 11 years and has seen new development pop up all around him. He said the increased traffic has led to obvious safety concerns.

“Every day there is a wreck somewhere, because I see ambulance and fire trucks at least one or two times a day,” said Davis.

According to Davis, there have already been two rear-end crashes right in front of his business as drivers slow down to enter his lot, only to be hit by a vehicle traveling too fast.

“They are flying through here. You put your blinker on way before you get here and they will still rear-end you.”

The idea of a Limited Access Highway restricting entry and exit points was also mentioned in Planning and Zoning’s presentation to the city council.

But the City of McKinney does not support the proposal. The Texas Department of Transportation is currently doing a feasibility study on U.S. 380.

Number of crashes by year on U.S. 380 between U.S. 75 and the Dallas North Tollway:

2010 – 95

2011 – 105

2012 – 114

2013 – 169

2014 – 235

2015 – 258

2016 – 312

