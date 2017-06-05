Major crash closes SH 360 at Pioneer Parkway in Arlington

Crash on SH 360

ARLINGTON -- A major crash has closed all lanes of southbound State Highway 360 at Pioneer Parkway.

Drivers should use the President George Bush Turnpike (SH 161) or Great Southwest Parkway as alternate routes.

Arlington: Major accident SB 360 @ Pioneer Pkwy. ALL LANES CLOSED. Take PGBT or Great SW Pkwy.@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/OvWzbWvTW1 — Lauren Nevitt (@lauren_nev) June 5, 2017

WFAA's crew at the scene has learned that a woman and child were inside the vehicle when it was hit by a pickup truck. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

