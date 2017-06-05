WFAA
Major crash closes SH 360 at Pioneer Parkway in Arlington

Major crash on SH 360 in Arlington

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 6:41 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

ARLINGTON -- A major crash has closed all lanes of southbound State Highway 360 at Pioneer Parkway.

Drivers should use the President George Bush Turnpike (SH 161) or Great Southwest Parkway as alternate routes.

WFAA's crew at the scene has learned that a woman and child were inside the vehicle when it was hit by a pickup truck. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.

