I-45 closed after truck carrying pigs involved in accident

Pigs on I-45

WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed in both directions southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

Some of the livestock is loose on the highway, officials say, and drivers should avoid the area. They can use Dallas Avenue instead.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

*New details* Semi involved in this accident was carrying PIGS. Some loose on hwy. Continue to avoid!! Backup building in both directions https://t.co/HqI1mrG0RL — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) June 29, 2017

